Paul George responds to Jared Dudley's criticism: 'God bless him'

Jared Dudley wrote a 45-page book about his time in the bubble and spent some time in it discussing Paul George and the Clippers. George didn't care for it.

For anyone who hasn't read the excerpt, this is what Dudley said about Paul George and the Clippers:

“But we think it’s disrespectful for Paul George, who hasn’t won, to put himself on the level of Bron and AD," Dudley said. "This motivates us."

George was asked about the question post-game, and it was the first time he had ever heard of the criticism. His reaction in this video is very candid.

""God bless him," George said. "God bless you, Jared Dudley. I don't know what it is, dudes love throwing my name in stuff."

Ty Lue had a similar response when asked a question about the book. “Who cares what people say," Lue said. "Just be who you are."

George has been the hot topic of scrutiny due to his play in the bubble. At this point though, he's more than proven himself during this season. This season he's averaging: 23.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STLS, on 50/45/91 shooting.

Yes, there will always be the response of "show up in the Playoffs." However, that response applies to over 90% of the league, whether it's Paul George or Giannis Antetokounmpo. There are only a very small handful of players who have won a championship as a main piece.

In a league where there are plenty of other players actually underperforming this season, at this point Paul George is not one of them. If anyone is still being critical, then they're doing it just for the sake of it.