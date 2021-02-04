NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search

Paul George responds to Jared Dudley's criticism: 'God bless him'

Paul George took the high road towards Jared Dudley.
Author:
Publish date:

Jared Dudley wrote a 45-page book about his time in the bubble and spent some time in it discussing Paul George and the Clippers. George didn't care for it.

For anyone who hasn't read the excerpt, this is what Dudley said about Paul George and the Clippers:

George was asked about the question post-game, and it was the first time he had ever heard of the criticism. His reaction in this video is very candid.

Ty Lue had a similar response when asked a question about the book. “Who cares what people say," Lue said. "Just be who you are."

George has been the hot topic of scrutiny due to his play in the bubble. At this point though, he's more than proven himself during this season. This season he's averaging: 23.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STLS, on 50/45/91 shooting.

Yes, there will always be the response of "show up in the Playoffs." However, that response applies to over 90% of the league, whether it's Paul George or Giannis Antetokounmpo. There are only a very small handful of players who have won a championship as a main piece.

In a league where there are plenty of other players actually underperforming this season, at this point Paul George is not one of them. If anyone is still being critical, then they're doing it just for the sake of it.

USATSI_15526060_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George responds to Jared Dudley's criticism: 'God bless him'

USATSI_15520964
News

Ty Lue on Dudley's Criticism of Paul George: “Who cares what people say?"

USATSI_15520732
News

Paul George Says it Was "Absolutely Disrespectful" He Shot One Free Throw Against Nets

Jan 14, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) guards Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Feb 2, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving (L) and small forward Joe Harris (R) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Showdown with the Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_15520675_168384702_lowres
News

Kevin Durant calls Kawhi Leonard a "Hall of Fame player"

USATSI_15513260
News

Ty Lue Admits Paul George and Kawhi Leonard Are Secretly Excited to Face the Nets

Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Forward Nicolas Batum to Make Return Against Brooklyn Nets