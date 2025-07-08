LA Clippers Release Promising Forward Amid Bradley Beal Reports
The LA Clippers have been at the forefront of many free agency rumors, as some of the NBA's top veterans on the market seem inclined to join two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in Inglewood. After the Clippers traded star guard Norman Powell to the Miami Heat, one veteran guard seems very likely to replace him: Bradley Beal.
NBC Sports' Kurt Helin recently reported that the Clippers is the most likely destination for Beal.
"Los Angeles trading away Norman Powell — a sharpshooting, ball-handling wing, a role the Clippers need filled next to James Harden — is seen as a precursor to the Beal signing, league sources told NBC Sports," Helin said.
The Clippers have also been linked to veteran point guard Chris Paul, but LA only has so much room on its roster. Therefore, the Clippers made a big decision to release 25-year-old forward Jordan Miller on Tuesday.
"The Clippers have released Jordan Miller, per sources," NBA insider Jake Fischer reports. "If he clears waivers, Los Angeles still intends to keep him as part of the organization and play Summer League."
Miller, entering his third year in the NBA, was drafted 48th overall by the Clippers in 2023. This past season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.5 steals in just 11.4 minutes per game through 37 appearances.
Miller has shown plenty of promise as an athletic wing since entering the league, but could now get an opportunity to find an expanded role elsewhere on the open market. While this is an unfortunate loss for the Clippers if they can not retain him, it does open the door for more moves.