Report: 'No rumblings' of LA Clippers Exploring Trade for Spurs' DeMar DeRozan

There are several things the LA Clippers could aim to improve upon ahead of this year's trade deadline, and it seems likely that the team will end up striking a deal of some sort as the NBA season begins to wind down. However, if the Clippers do end up working a trade, it probably won't be to land San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan.

The Spurs are reportedly listening to offers for the Los Angeles native, though according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, there are "no rumblings" of the Clippers pursuing such a deal.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the Clippers will be hard-pressed to trade for another team's star without giving up one of their own. It doesn't help that the franchise is particularly short on young assets and draft compensation, either.

The prospect of adding DeRozan to the Clippers is still an interesting one. The 31-year-old swingman isn't often thought of as an above-average facilitator, but he's actually posted elite numbers in 2020-21. DeRozan has cranked out a career-high assist percentage of 31.8% this season, putting him in the 100th percentile among forwards, per Cleaning The Glass.

And while he's hardly a floor-spacer, DeRozan is a master of the mid-range. He's knocking down 47% of his looks there on the season, rivaling Kawhi Leonard's 49% mark.

It's certainly entertaining to think of ways the Clippers could create a three-headed monster of sorts — especially as the Brooklyn Nets continue to rise in the East — but with the limited assets and space the team has at its disposal, the Clippers would be better off setting their sights on a high-end role player to solidify their depth and shore up the playoff rotation.

The NBA trade deadline is set for March 25.

