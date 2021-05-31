Sports Illustrated home
Nicolas Batum Draws Inspiration From Draymond Green and Boris Diaw for Playoffs

Nicolas Batum is learning from some of the best utility players in modern NBA history
Nicolas Batum is now the starting power forward / center for the LA Clippers, and he's learning how to play that role by studying both Boris Diaw and Draymond Green.

Batum called Diaw and Green two of the greatest smaller power forward / centers to play basketball in the last 10 years and told Clippers video staff to get footage for him.

"It's funny, because like yesterday, that's why I call the video guys and I say, I need footage on Boris and Draymond Green, two of the best in the last ten years, they are the two best at doing what I have to do, like those small center, they can be power forward and play one through five. That's what I did yesterday. I watched video of Boris in 2014 and Draymond the last five years, and I tried to inspire myself from those two guys."

Since entering the starting lineup to play in Luka Doncic minutes, Nicolas Batum has done a tremendous job. According to Justin Russo, here are Batum and Doncic's +/- for the series when they're on/off the court.

Batum ON, Doncic ON: LAC +23
Batum ON, Doncic OFF: LAC +24
Batum OFF, Doncic ON: DAL +32

"Nic can guard multiple positions," Paul George said about Nicolas Batum. "He makes us a lot quicker."

The Clippers found themselves in a situation where Luka Doncic kept relentlessly switching on Ivica Zubac and successfully scoring. They countered by having Nicolas Batum play those minutes and having Zubac play when Boban or Willie Cauley-Stein play. 

The end result was two incredibly important wins for the Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks, and now the series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 heading back to Los Angeles.

