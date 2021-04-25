LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Remains OUT vs. Pelicans

The LA Clippers confirmed on Sunday that All-Star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Monday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, as he continues to deal with a sore right foot.

The announcement doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the team stated back on April 20 that Leonard would be “reevaluated next week.” While that wording is a bit vague, only five days have passed since this statement. Leonard has now missed seven of his last eight games.

Clippers fans should hope that Leonard will be back on the floor for Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. As of Sunday night, the two teams are essentially tied in the standings, as Phoenix sits at 42-18 and LA stands at 43-19. Phoenix currently has a slightly higher win percentage, but Wednesday’s matchup will go a long way in determining who will secure the no. 2 seed in the Western Conference by the end of the regular season. The Clippers already hold the tie-breaker over the Suns, having won their first two games against them.

LA also announced that Luke Kennard will be out for rest on Monday, and Patrick Beverley (fractured hand) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) remain out with their long-term injuries. Ibaka has begun practicing in 4-on-4 drills, but still has no timetable for a return.

Rajon Rondo, who has missed the Clippers’ last two games with right wrist inflammation, is questionable to play against the Pelicans. Marcus Morris Sr., who rested on Friday against the Rockets, will be available for Monday’s game.

