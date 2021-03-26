NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Terance Mann Shows Off Rajon Rondo Card He's Carried in Wallet Since Middle School

Terance Mann Shows Off Rajon Rondo Card He's Carried in Wallet Since Middle School

Just hours after his team traded for Rajon Rondo, LA Clippers guard Terance Mann revealed his affinity for the four-time All-Star.
Author:
Publish date:

© Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Just hours after his team traded for Rajon Rondo, LA Clippers guard Terance Mann revealed his affinity for the four-time All-Star.

It's safe to say that Rajon Rondo will have at least one fan in the LA Clippers' locker room.

Shortly after defeating the San Antonio Spurs for the second night in a row, Clippers guard Terance Mann took his seat in front of reporters and fielded a series of questions about LA's recent acquisition of the four-time All-Star from the Atlanta Hawks.

"It's a pretty cool thing," Mann said of his new teammate. "I grew up in Massachusetts. Rondo was there for most of my middle school days and high school days, so just having him on the same team as me is pretty cool. I still got his rookie card in my wallet, actually, which is crazy that I'm actually going to be teammates with him."

Just a few moments later, Mann reached for his wallet and pulled out a beat-up, well-worn card donning a picture of Rondo in his Kentucky Wildcats uniform.

Terance Mann Rajon Rondo Card

"Gotta get him to autograph it," Mann said. "The story is, somebody gave it to me and then I had made the A-team for my travel team. They gave it to me that day, and I made the A-team... I've had it in my wallet ever since. It's like a good-luck charm."

Mann has already gotten the opportunity to play with an impressive group of veterans, including Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Adding Rondo to that mix should only help the young guard as he takes on a larger role with the team. 

Rondo's first opportunity to play for the Clippers could come as early as Saturday when LA hosts Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time since his departure from the team last year. 

Related Stories

Report: LA Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Atlanta Hawks, Acquire Rajon Rondo

LA Clippers Players Post Tributes for Lou Williams After Trade to Atlanta Hawks

NBA Players React to Lou Williams, Rajon Rondo Trade

Mar 25, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Terance Mann Shows Off Rajon Rondo Card He's Carried in Wallet Since Middle School

USATSI_13022966
News

Shaq says LA Clippers improved 'leadership wise' with Rondo trade

USATSI_14734248_168384702_lowres
News

Members of LA Clippers Post Tributes for Lou Williams After Trade

Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs the first quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Out vs. San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_12540168
News

NBA Players React to Lou Williams and Rondo Trade

Jan 22, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) passes during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Atlanta Hawks, Acquire Rajon Rondo

Dec 11, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls a ball as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Have Engaged Toronto Raptors in Trade Talks for Kyle Lowry

Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) as San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) looks on in the second quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info