Terance Mann Shows Off Rajon Rondo Card He's Carried in Wallet Since Middle School

Just hours after his team traded for Rajon Rondo, LA Clippers guard Terance Mann revealed his affinity for the four-time All-Star.

It's safe to say that Rajon Rondo will have at least one fan in the LA Clippers' locker room.

Shortly after defeating the San Antonio Spurs for the second night in a row, Clippers guard Terance Mann took his seat in front of reporters and fielded a series of questions about LA's recent acquisition of the four-time All-Star from the Atlanta Hawks.

"It's a pretty cool thing," Mann said of his new teammate. "I grew up in Massachusetts. Rondo was there for most of my middle school days and high school days, so just having him on the same team as me is pretty cool. I still got his rookie card in my wallet, actually, which is crazy that I'm actually going to be teammates with him."

Just a few moments later, Mann reached for his wallet and pulled out a beat-up, well-worn card donning a picture of Rondo in his Kentucky Wildcats uniform.

"Gotta get him to autograph it," Mann said. "The story is, somebody gave it to me and then I had made the A-team for my travel team. They gave it to me that day, and I made the A-team... I've had it in my wallet ever since. It's like a good-luck charm."

Mann has already gotten the opportunity to play with an impressive group of veterans, including Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Adding Rondo to that mix should only help the young guard as he takes on a larger role with the team.

Rondo's first opportunity to play for the Clippers could come as early as Saturday when LA hosts Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time since his departure from the team last year.

