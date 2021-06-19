Terance Mann Leads LA Clippers to First-Ever Western Conference Finals

Terance Mann scored 39 points to lead the LA Clippers as they defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 6 and advanced to their first Conference Finals in franchise history.

When the LA Clippers needed someone to step up, Terance Mann delivered.

The second-year swingman scored a career-high 39 points — 20 of which he logged in the third quarter — as the Clippers closed out their series with the Utah Jazz in Game 6 to advance to their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance.

Mann had a masterful performance, scoring 10 of the Clippers' first 12 points in the first quarter and 20 of the team's 41 in the third. He went 15-21 from the field and 7-10 from deep on the night as LA took down Utah, 131-119.

"I trust my work," Mann said. "When you trust in your work and trust yourself, you're not surprised when any of this happens."

The win wasn't always a sure thing. The Clippers were outscored by 20 points in the second quarter and went into the half down 22. That lead was quickly extended to 25 early in the third quarter, and the deficit was beginning to look insurmountable.

But after facing a 75-50 deficit, the Clippers went on an 81-47 run over the final 23 minutes of the game to take down the Jazz.

The Clippers also got huge performances from Paul George (28 points, nine rebounds, seven assists), Reggie Jackson (27 points, 10 assists) and Nicolas Batum (16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, three blocks) in the win.

With the second round behind them, the LA Clippers will take on Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 of the series tips off at 12:30 p.m. PT.

