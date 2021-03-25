Report: LA Clippers Have Engaged Toronto Raptors in Trade Talks for Kyle Lowry

The LA Clippers could still have All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry in their sights.

The LA Clippers may not be out on Kyle Lowry after all.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Clippers have reportedly engaged the Toronto Raptors in conversations to acquire the All-Star point guard. Joining the Clippers in the running are the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, while the Philadelphia 76ers are no longer considered to be pursuing a deal.

The Clippers have supposedly been in on Lowry for weeks now, though previous reports claimed that the franchise was put off by his contract situation. His $30 million salary complicates his potential avenue to LA, as the team is limited on trade assets. Without an abundance of draft capital or young talent, it's hard to imagine that LA would be able to put together the most competitive package — especially when the Lakers and Heat are also looking to trade for him.

Lowry would be a clear upgrade at point guard for the Clippers and would give the team a third star to put alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, the team would need to deplete a good bit of its depth to acquire him, and it may not be worth parting with someone like Ivica Zubac to get a deal done.

Lowry is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 37 games with the Raptors this season.

The NBA trade deadline is set for 12:00 p.m. PT.

