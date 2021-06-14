LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game 4: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

After routing the Utah Jazz in Game 3, the LA Clippers will look to ride their momentum to another victory in Game 4.

After routing the Utah Jazz at home over the weekend, the LA Clippers will have an opportunity to even up the series at two games apiece on Monday night.

The Clippers looked dominant in Game 3, getting 65 combined points from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George en route to a 26-point win. Both players appeared to be more aggressive on offense, looking to score as often as possible. The two combined to take more than half of LA's total field goal attempts.

That approach, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue says, is what the team will need to have every night as the series progresses.

"Being aggressive, going out with your guns blazing and [Paul George] did that tonight," Lue said on Saturday. "We need that from him and Kawhi, just taking their shots, being aggressive."

With that said, the Clippers have to remember who they're dealing with. This Jazz group was one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season, and the 132 points the Clippers scored on Saturday are the most they've allowed all year.

If LA is going to tie this series up, they'll need to be just as dominant on the defensive end of the floor as they were in Game 3 — something that's much easier said than done.

Donovan Mitchell has been a terror to defend in this series, scoring just over 37 points per game and shooting above 50% from the field. The Jazz have also gotten plenty of help from Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles, who are pitching in roughly 34 combined points each night. All-Star guard Mike Conley hasn't made an appearance in this series yet, either.

LA has the right personnel to do it, and despite their 2-1 deficit in the series, the Clippers have played a winning brand of basketball to this point. So long as they can stay consistent on both ends of the floor and continue to have their open looks go down, they should be in position to win Game 4.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (1-2) vs. Utah Jazz (2-1)

Date: Monday, June 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -5

Moneyline: Jazz +176, Clippers -210

Point Total: O/U 224.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 3 Win Over the Utah Jazz

Kawhi Leonard Talks Chemistry with Paul George After Game 3 Win

Robert Horry: LA Clippers Don't Belong in Staples Center