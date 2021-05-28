LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Though it is not technically an elimination game, the LA Clippers would be wise to treat game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, which tips off on Friday night at 6:30 p.m., as if it were.

LA is trailing 0-2 in the series despite not having played a game in Dallas yet. Only four teams since the 1976 NBA-ABA merger have come back to win a series after losing the first two games of the series in their home arena. An even more terrifying historical precedent? No team in NBA history has come back to win a series after trailing 0-3. To put it mildly, the Clippers are in a tight spot.

That doesn’t mean they cannot fight their way back. Head Coach Tyronn Lue hinted during Thursday’s press conference that he would implement some sort of starting lineup change; this shift could throw Dallas off a bit, whether it be a center-less lineup or a point-guard-less lineup, as it would remove a weak defensive link for Luka Doncic to exploit.

Beyond this shift, however, the Clippers will need to limit their defensive mistakes and do a better job of closing out on Dallas’ 3-point shooters if they hope to steal this game. The Mavericks are shooting an astounding 50% from 3 on 35 attempts a game so far in this series. Doncic is going to get his points regardless, but LA cannot allow the rest of this Dallas team to continue shooting the lights out.

LA may have to face the Mavericks without Serge Ibaka, as the backup center was downgraded to questionable on Thursday after re-aggravating the lower back injury that has plagued him for much of the season. Lue said that Ibaka is “hurting pretty bad,” and will be a game-time decision.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (0-2) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-0)

Date: Friday, May 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

Venue: American Airlines Center

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3

Moneyline: Mavericks +120, Clippers -142

Point Total: O/U 219.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

