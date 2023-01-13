LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report Revealed

The shorthanded LA Clippers face off against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets and there's a chance it may be an even playing field.

The Clippers will be without Paul George (right hamstring soreness), Luke Kennard (right calf soreness), Brandon Boston (G League assignment), Moussa Diabate (G League two-way), and Jason Preston (G League assignment).

The Denver Nuggets will be without Jeff Green (left finger hand fracture), Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture), and Peyton Watson (left adductor strain). The big question mark is on Nikola Jokic, who is listed as questionable with right wrist injury management. Additionally, Jamal Murray is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain, and Bruce Brown is listed as probable with left calf soreness.

If the Clippers could catch a break without Nikola Jokic that would be huge for a team that's struggling as hard as they are. LA desperately needs to string together a few wins so that they can gain some distance in the western conference, avoid the play-in tournament, and increase locker room morale. Losing six straight games takes its toll on a team, and facing the top-seeded team right after it doesn't really help.

A win against the Denver Nuggets would mean so much more than just a regular season win for the LA Clippers. This team needs to get revenge after last week's beatdown.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton