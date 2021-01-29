LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

After narrowly defeating the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Clippers will play the second half of their Florida Special, facing off against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

It is still unclear whether Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be able to return after testing negative for COVID-19. The duo has been forced to sit due to contract tracing protocols, missing the previous two games. Patrick Beverley has also missed time due to knee soreness, and his status remains unclear as well.

The Clippers might not need their A-team to defeat the Orlando Magic, who currently sit at 8-11 for the season. After starting the season well, the Magic have lost nine of their last 11 games.

Nikola Vucevic will be the Clippers’ primary obstacle, as the big man is having another stellar season statistically, averaging just under 24 points and 11 rebounds. If Vucevic can stretch Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac away from the basket with his pick-and-pop game, the Clippers could be in trouble.

If George and Leonard are indeed out, the Clippers will need another team effort, similar to Thursday night’s game, if they’re going to walk away from Orlando with a win. If they do play, the Clippers will be getting back two superstars who didn’t play in the first half of the back-to-back and will likely be well-energized as a result. Enough said.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (14-5) at Orlando Magic (8-11)

Date: Friday, Jan. 29

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Amway Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers +3.5

Moneyline: Clippers +132, Magic -156

Over/Under: 213

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

