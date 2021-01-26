LA Clippers Quarterly Grades: Nicolas Batum (Q1)

Stats (as of January 25): 10.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.4 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 50.4 FG%, 45.3% 3PT%, 67.9 TS%

Nicolas Batum has been the definition of found money for the LA Clippers so far this season.

A season ago, Batum played just 22 games and was wasting away as the poster child for the myriad of egregious overpays from the cap-spike summer of 2016. When he was bought out by the Hornets and signed with the Clippers on a minimum contract, the general conscious was he’d fill the Rodney McGruder role of third-string wing. As it turned out, the Clippers stole a starting calibur small-forward who can play competent defense, knock down corner threes at an alarming rate, and contribute some secondary playmaking alongside their stars.

Batum was only supposed to play with the starters until Marcus Morris Sr. returned from injury, but he cemented his starting role with stellar play on both ends. He might not be the world-beating defender that his lengthy body-type might suggest, but the Clippers have a solid 108.1 defensive rating when he’s on the floor (granted, he’s usually playing next to two All-World defenders). He gives the Clippers the sought-after ability to switch on defense, and he rarely makes mistakes.

The truly shocking aspect of Batum’s revival has been his three-point shooting. Batum shot just 28.6% from distance last year with the Hornets, and although he’s shot the ball well throughout his career, no one could’ve predicted he’d be shooting a whopping 45.3% from three and lead the league in threes made from the left corner. Teams are well-aware of this stat, so much so that they’d rather foul Batum than allow him to attempt a three from that spot. While this number can’t sustain, it’s a great sign that last season seemed to be an aberration.

Batum also gives the Clippers yet another ball-handler, and while he’s only averaging 2.5 assists per contest, he moves the ball well and can grab-and-go in transition.

Batum has become a much-needed glue guy for the Clippers. For the bargain-price of the veteran’s minimum, he brings an all-around game that the team was lacking. (Fun fact: Nicolas Batum is one of only 13 players in NBA history to record a five-by-five (at least five of each major category: points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.)

Quarter 1 Grade: A-

