LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Full Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers have struggled with injuries all season, and it is an issue that has plagued their franchise for years. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been injury-prone during their time in LA, and it has led to the duo playing just 35% of the team's games together. That trend has continued this season, but Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers could see the return of Paul George.

After re-injuring his hamstring, George has been sidelined for the last five games. The Clippers have struggled all year, especially in his absence, and are very much ready for him to return. Having practiced fully on Monday, George was upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game, which leaves some hope that he could be ready to go.

In addition to George's updated status, the Clippers are listing Kawhi Leonard as available on the front half of a back-to-back. Both John Wall and Luke Kennard remain out with injuries, and rookie big man Moussa Diabate will be on a G-League assignment.

For Philly, they will be fully-healthy. Their only listed absences are their G-League players, so there is a chance that these two teams will face off with all of their stars available if George is able to go. Having blown a big lead in Philadelphia the last time they faced the 76ers, the Clippers are looking to get them back with a win at home.

