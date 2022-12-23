LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Revealed

It's rare in the modern NBA for two powerhouse teams to face off against each other in the regular season with most of their roster available; fortunately, that's what's happening between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

The LA Clippers have a relatively short injury report, with only one key player listed as questionable. John Wall is the only player listed as questionable for the Clippers with a right ankle sprain. The rest of the Clippers injury report is filled with G League players who are unavailable: Brandon Boston (assignment), Moussa Diabate (two-way), and Jason Preston (assignment).

The Philadelphia 76ers have the same luxury as the LA Clippers, with only one key player listed as out. Tyrese Maxey remains out for the 76ers with a left foot fracture. The only other players out are G League players as well: Saben Lee (two-way), and Julian Champagnie (two-way). The 76ers have had key players go in and out of their lineup almost all season and they've dealt with the same inconsistencies as the LA Clippers.

If everything plays out accordingly, it should be a very fun battle between the Clippers and 76ers. The Clippers have won five out of the last six games, and the 76ers have won the last six games straight. Kawhi Leonard still hasn't reached his potential since coming back from injury, so it's pretty easy to believe that Joel Embiid will be the best player on the court. The Friday night showdown between these two contenders should be a fun show.

