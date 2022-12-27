LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed

The Clippers and Raptors will both be mostly healthy in this game

The LA Clippers are looking to follow up their improbable win in Detroit with another victory on Tuesday evening. After their overtime victory vs. the Pistons, the Clippers made the quick trip over to Toronto where they will face the Raptors on the second night of a back to back.

Having rested Kawhi Leonard vs. the Pistons, the Clippers will be getting him back in this game vs. the Raptors. The only absence for the Clippers in this game will be John Wall, who is not yet cleared to play back to backs.

For the Raptors, their injury report is also mostly clean, as Otto Porter Jr. remains out, and Precious Achiuwa is doubtful. Those are the only two names listed on the injury report for Toronto.

Having played better basketball of late, the Clippers have climbed to the fourth seed in the Western Conference. This is despite some bad losses and unfortunate health situations, so the Clippers will certainly take it for now. The team is currently 1-1 on their road trip, with the first two games both being very unique. Blowing a 20-point lead to the 76ers to begin their trip, the Clippers answered that with a 14-point comeback in the final three minutes of Monday night's game vs. the Pistons.

Up against a Raptors team that has been underwhelming this year, the Clippers hope to make it two wins in a row.

