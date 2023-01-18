LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report

It what has become a regular occurrence for this iteration of the LA Clippers, neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George will suit up against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Both players are healthy, but with this being the last half of a back-to-back, neither will play. For George, this is the 6th game he has missed in LA's last seven contests.

In addition to the absences of George and Leonard, Luke Kennard and John Wall remain out for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac has been listed as questionable with a left knee contusion, and Moses Brown has been ruled out on a two-way assignment. With Brown out, rookie center Moussa Diabate has been officially called up.

The Utah Jazz will be mostly healthy for this game, as Lauri Markkanen has been upgraded to available, making Kelly Olynyk the only absence for Utah outside of their G-League players. With the Clippers so shorthanded, they are in danger of falling below .500 with a loss to a mostly healthy Jazz team.

A loss to Utah would not only put the Clippers below .500, but pending the outcome of other games around the league, could drop them as low as 10th in the Western Conference. While the Western Conference's mediocrity has created the illusion of security for this bad Clippers team, they should no longer feel comfortable with where they sit. A win against Utah, even this shorthanded, feels important.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton