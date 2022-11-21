Skip to main content

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed

Both the Clippers and Jazz will be missing a few players.

The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz will be having a long-awaited rematch on Monday night that could likely have significant tiebreaker implications. The Clippers' side of the injury report is looking a little less heavy than the Utah Jazz's side.

First, for the Clippers, Paul George will be questionable with right knee soreness. Brandon Boston Jr is out on a G League assignment, Moussa Diabate is out on G League two-way, Luke Kennard is out with a right calf strain, and Jason Preston is out on a G League assignment.

The Utah Jazz will be missing quite a few players, even more than the Clippers. Mike Conley is out with a left leg popliteus strain, Rudy Gay is out with a left hand third MCP joint strain, Ochai Agbaji is out on G League assignment, Leandro Bolmaro is out on G League assignment, Johnny Juzang is out on G League two-way, and Michah Potter is out on G League two-way.

The biggest key players that could potentially be missing are Paul George and Mike Conley. Obviously, Paul George is a bigger player than Conley, but both are key pieces for their teams. Kawhi Leonard still hasn't really come to form yet, so it's very likely that Lauri Markkanen will be the best player on the floor.

The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz tipoff at 730pm pst on Monday.

