LA Clippers' Win Total Odds for 2021-22 Season Revealed

BetOnline Sportsbook recently released odds for NBA team win totals for the 2021-22 season.

The LA Clippers, who won 47 of 72 games last season before reaching their first Western Conference Finals in franchise history, have been given an over/under of 44.5 wins at -115. This slates them as the no. 7 seed in the Western Conference, falling behind the Los Angeles Lakers (52.5 wins) Utah Jazz (52), Phoenix Suns (51.5), Golden State Warriors (48.5), Dallas Mavericks (47.5) and Denver Nuggets (47.5), and just ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers (43.5). If the oddsmakers turn out to be prophetic, LA would be participating in the play-in tournament prior to the playoffs, facing the no. 10-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

These odds no-doubt factor in Kawhi Leonard’s ACL surgery and the vast amount of games he’ll likely miss as a result of it. The Clippers went 11-9 last season in games that Leonard sat, though the final two losses of the season may or may not have been strategic for playoff seeding purposes.

Keeping consistent with this win total, BetOnline gives Paul George (who will be asked to carry the offensive load for LA for much of the season in Leonard’s absence as he did in the latter part of the 2021 postseason) the eighteenth-best odds of winning MVP in the 2021-22 season.

The predicted win totals are low across the league this year, with no team projected to win more than 56 games (the Brooklyn Nets’ line is set at 55.5). Following a condensed regular-season full of postponed games and COVID outbreaks, perhaps oddsmakers are factoring in rest games for star players. The level of parity in the league also seems to be the highest it’s been in years, with no juggernaut team distinguishing itself from a pack of solid contenders.

LA will begin their quest to exceed this projected win total on October 21, when they square off against the Golden State Warriors for their first game of the 2021-22 season.

Related Articles

Report: Lakers Interested in Former Clippers Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan

Clippers Rookie Brandon Boston Working Out With Ben Simmons

Terance Mann and Bruce Brown: Two of a Kind