LeBron James References Clippers in Hilarious Hypothetical

Throughout his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has always been the ultimate competitor. On a recent episode of The Stop, LeBron referenced the LA Clippers in a hilarious hypothetical that involved his mom.

Following a discussion about the competitive nature of NBA players, even when going against their friends, LeBron said, "Listen, if my mama played for the Clippers, if my mama played for the Clippers and she in the lane, she getting punched on."

Obviously joking with that hypothetical, while still placing legitimate emphasis on his competitive nature, LeBron reminded people that there are no friends on the other team in between those lines. While players can be friends off the court, all of that goes away when the game begins. For LeBron, that would be the case even if his mom was on the other side.

While there is no real significance with LeBron's mention of the Clippers, it is funny that he went with them for his hypothetical. Having gone winless against his hallway rivals over the last two seasons, LeBron likely has some level of dislike for Clippers. While it's all competitive, as he has several friends on the Clippers, LeBron puts all that aside when it's game time.

Whether playing against his friends or his mom, LeBron shows no mercy on the basketball court.

