LeBron James Reportedly Big Fan of Clippers Rookie

Ty Lue says that LeBron James is a big fan of LA Clippers rookie Brandon Boston.
Adam Pantozzi

Ty Lue says that LeBron James is a big fan of LA Clippers rookie Brandon Boston.

For the second straight night, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue is in Las Vegas watching the Clippers Summer League team. He has been joined by an array of Clippers players, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

In an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin during the 2nd quarter of the Clippers vs. Trailblazers Summer League contest, Ty Lue was asked how it feels to be coaching a player who played high school basketball with LeBron James' son. Brandon Boston, who the Clippers selected 51st overall, played at Sierra Canyon High School with Bronny James.

Ty Lue said that his relationship with LeBron James and his family actually led him to one of those Sierra Canyon basketball games, where he found out that LeBron is a fan of Clippers rookie Brandon Boston. Ty Lue coached LeBron James during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 championship run, and the two have been open about the positive relationship they have maintained since then. 

Before struggling in his first and only season in college, many mock drafts had Brandon Boston going top-5 in the draft. Coming out of high school, Boston's size and ability was drawing comparisons to Brandon Ingram and Kevin Durant.

The Clippers bought a second round pick to take a chance on Brandon Boston, and it looks as if he already has the stamp of approval from one of the league's all-time greats.

