Lou Williams Reveals Thoughts About NBA Bubble

No one has negative memories about the NBA Bubble more than the LA Clippers. Lou Williams posted a picture of his bubble credential on his Instagram story, reminding himself of the occasion.

"This shit gives me PTSD," Williams said.

It's not incorrect to say that anyone not named the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, or Denver Nuggets would like to forget the NBA Bubble. Many teams underaccomplished or blew leads, but the Clippers are one that would likely be at the top of the list.

The Clippers had averaged a 15 point lead in games 5-7, but still somehow managed to blow a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets. It would be the only chance the Clippers would have at winning an NBA Championship with the core of Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Montrezl Harrell. Unfortunately the following year, the Clippers would valiantly push themselves to the Western Conference Finals, but they were without Kawhi Leonard because of an ACL Tear.

Fast forward to today, every single player from the gritty 2019 Clippers team is now gone, except for Ivica Zubac. The core of Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, and Montrezl Harrell never got the NBA Championship they all hoped to achieve. While Williams may have "no regrets" about his time with the Clippers, the NBA Bubble is one that all of them wish they could change.

