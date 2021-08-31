August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Lou Williams Reveals Thoughts About NBA Bubble

Lou Williams Reveals Thoughts About NBA Bubble

Lou Williams revisited his time in the NBA Bubble on Instagram
Author:
Publish date:
Lou Williams revisited his time in the NBA Bubble on Instagram

No one has negative memories about the NBA Bubble more than the LA Clippers. Lou Williams posted a picture of his bubble credential on his Instagram story, reminding himself of the occasion. 

"This shit gives me PTSD," Williams said.

It's not incorrect to say that anyone not named the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, or Denver Nuggets would like to forget the NBA Bubble. Many teams underaccomplished or blew leads, but the Clippers are one that would likely be at the top of the list.

The Clippers had averaged a 15 point lead in games 5-7, but still somehow managed to blow a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets. It would be the only chance the Clippers would have at winning an NBA Championship with the core of Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Montrezl Harrell. Unfortunately the following year, the Clippers would valiantly push themselves to the Western Conference Finals, but they were without Kawhi Leonard because of an ACL Tear. 

Fast forward to today, every single player from the gritty 2019 Clippers team is now gone, except for Ivica Zubac. The core of Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, and Montrezl Harrell never got the NBA Championship they all hoped to achieve. While Williams may have "no regrets" about his time with the Clippers, the NBA Bubble is one that all of them wish they could change.

Related Articles

Report: Clippers Amongst Teams Interested in Paul Millsap

Should the Clippers be Interested in DeAndre Jordan?

Report: Rajon Rondo Heading From Clippers to Grizzlies to Lakers

USATSI_14898800_168384702_lowres
News

Lou Williams Reveals Thoughts About NBA Bubble

USATSI_14935944
News

Patrick Beverley Comments on Clippers' 3-1 Lead Against Nuggets

1133219233
News

Report: Clippers Amongst Teams Interested in Paul Millsap

55a02fe0ecad042d5ff7425b
News

Should the Clippers be Interested in DeAndre Jordan?

rajon-rondo-return-lakers
News

Report: Rajon Rondo Heading From Clippers to Grizzlies to Lakers

USATSI_14123532_168384702_lowres
News

Clipper Fans Ranked as One of the Most Stressed Fanbases in the NBA?

hi-res-a71d90a6f5f511be6cce211cd82b23f4_crop_north
News

Damian Lillard Says He's "Not Going to be Playing for the Lakers"

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and guard Terance Mann (14) celebrate during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers' Win Total Odds for 2021-22 Season Revealed