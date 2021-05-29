Luka Doncic Downgraded to Questionable for Game 4 against LA Clippers

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable to play in game 4 of their first-round series against the LA Clippers.

According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, the Mavericks organization stated that Doncic has a cervical strain. He was seen with an ice pack wrapped around his left shoulder/neck area while on the bench during game 3. After the game, Doncic said that the pain started in his neck and traveled down his left arm.

If Doncic is not cleared to play on Sunday, it would no-doubt prove to be a critical blow for the Mavericks. The Clippers blew games 1 and 2 on their home court, and Dallas looked completely in control of the series. LA was able to fight back on Friday, winning game 3 118-108 in Dallas, though Doncic was once again spectacular. He dropped 44 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and was a +3 in a game his team lost by 10. Doncic is the engine that makes Dallas run, and they’ve struggled to generate efficient offense when he’s on the bench.

Obviously, it is never good karma to make light of an opposing player’s misfortune. If one were to ask anyone in the Clippers organization, they would likely say they’d want nothing more than to beat Dallas at full health. Having said that, if Doncic does miss game 4, it could give the Clippers an opportunity to retake control of this series, which looked all but lost after the team fell down 0-2. If LA steals both away games and is able to make the series a best-of-3 with two of the remaining contests on their home court, the odds might shift in their favor.

Game 4 tips off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard says Clippers 'ain't done nothing yet' after defeating Mavericks

Paul George Downplays LA's Game 3 Victory Over Mavericks

Serge Ibaka's Status in Question for Clippers - Mavericks Series