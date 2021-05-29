Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Luka Doncic Downgraded to Questionable for Game 4 against LA Clippers

Luka Doncic Downgraded to Questionable for Game 4 against LA Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks star is dealing with a cervical strain.
Author:
Publish date:

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks star is dealing with a cervical strain.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable to play in game 4 of their first-round series against the LA Clippers.

According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, the Mavericks organization stated that Doncic has a cervical strain. He was seen with an ice pack wrapped around his left shoulder/neck area while on the bench during game 3. After the game, Doncic said that the pain started in his neck and traveled down his left arm.

If Doncic is not cleared to play on Sunday, it would no-doubt prove to be a critical blow for the Mavericks. The Clippers blew games 1 and 2 on their home court, and Dallas looked completely in control of the series. LA was able to fight back on Friday, winning game 3 118-108 in Dallas, though Doncic was once again spectacular. He dropped 44 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and was a +3 in a game his team lost by 10. Doncic is the engine that makes Dallas run, and they’ve struggled to generate efficient offense when he’s on the bench.

Obviously, it is never good karma to make light of an opposing player’s misfortune. If one were to ask anyone in the Clippers organization, they would likely say they’d want nothing more than to beat Dallas at full health. Having said that, if Doncic does miss game 4, it could give the Clippers an opportunity to retake control of this series, which looked all but lost after the team fell down 0-2. If LA steals both away games and is able to make the series a best-of-3 with two of the remaining contests on their home court, the odds might shift in their favor.

Game 4 tips off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. 

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard says Clippers 'ain't done nothing yet' after defeating Mavericks

Paul George Downplays LA's Game 3 Victory Over Mavericks

Serge Ibaka's Status in Question for Clippers - Mavericks Series

USATSI_16167182
News

Luka Doncic Downgraded to Questionable for Game 4 against LA Clippers

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and guard Terance Mann (14) celebrate during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Comeback Victory in Game 3

USATSI_16167735_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George after Clippers defeat Mavericks: 'We're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything'

USATSI_16168456_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Says Clippers 'Ain't Done Nothing Yet' after Defeating Mavericks

May 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) and Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) jockey for rebounding position during the fourth quarter of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Center Serge Ibaka to Miss Game 3 vs. Mavericks

USATSI_16130918
News

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_16131204_168384702_lowres
News

Rajon Rondo is Calling Out the Mavs' Plays in Playoff Series

May 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue (L) talks with his team during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Hints at Starting Lineup Change Ahead of Game 3