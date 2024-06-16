Major Update on Paul George to the New York Knicks Rumors
The New York Knicks have been one team consistently rumored to have interest in LA Clippers star Paul George. These rumors intensified last summer when it was reported some places the Clippers were accepting calls on George, but the star forward was ultimately not dealt.
When those rumors were circulating, it was also reported several places that New York had reservations about George's age and desire to sign another max contract. According to a recent report from Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks have never seriously pursued George, seemingly due to those same reservations.
"The Knicks have kicked George’s name around before, according to league sources, but they never seriously pursued him in a deal," Katz wrote. "Even if the basketball fit is perfection, he’s 34, five years older than anyone in their current rotation, and has a history of injuries — though he played 74 games this past season for the first time in five years."
New York is always in the mix whenever a star player becomes available, and while George would be a great basketball fit, it seems his age, injury history, and contract situation make him someone the Knicks will pass on pursuing this summer. Acquiring George would also be very complicated for the Knicks, as the nine-time All-Star has a lot of say in what his future looks like due to his player option.
