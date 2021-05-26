Mavericks Now Heavy Favorites to Win Series over Clippers after Taking 2-0 Lead

A lot can happen in two games.

After winning both contests in Los Angeles and taking a commanding 2-0 series lead over the LA Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks are now listed as heavy favorites to win the series.

According to OddsChecker, the Mavericks have now been updated to -213, an implied 68.1% chance to advance to the Conference Semi-Finals. Meanwhile, the Clippers have been given +230 odds, an implied 30.3% chance to win the first-round matchup.

Only four teams since the NBA-ABA merger have accomplished the feat of coming back from an 0-2 deficit after losing their first two games at home. LA will now enter American Airlines Center in Dallas with essentially no margin for error. Frankly, a 30.3% chance to win four out of five games (three of the next four in Dallas) might even be a bit generous.

The odds have also shifted more towards Dallas as an overall title contender. After winning game 2 against LA, 18.8% of bets have been placed on Dallas to win the championship, trailing only the Brooklyn Nets (37.6%) with more bets since then.

Dallas would go on to face the winner of Utah and Memphis’ series should they advance. They’ll have the “easier” path that the Clippers were aiming for, potentially avoiding the Los Angeles Lakers until the Conference Finals (assuming they also advance).

The current series is by no means over, but things are once again looking bleak for LA. Game 3 tips off on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

