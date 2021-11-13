Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George
    Miami Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Gives High Praise to Paul George

    LA Clippers superstar Paul George received some high praise from Eric Spoelstra after Thursday's win over Miami
    LA Clippers superstar Paul George received some high praise from Eric Spoelstra after Thursday's win over Miami

    The LA Clippers have won six-straight games, with their most recent victory coming over the Miami Heat. While the team has gotten solid contributions all around the roster, they have undoubtedly been led by the MVP-caliber play of Paul George. After Thursday's win over the Heat, Miami's head coach Eric Spoelstra had some high praise for PG.

    When asked postgame about the recent play of Paul George, Spoelstra said that "He’s always been capable of being a leading guy for a franchise. That’s the Paul George we know… He was a great impact player, and that’s just what you’re seeing him do now… We have great respect for him." Spoelstra is obviously familiar with George, having faced him in the playoffs multiple times during those battles between the Indiana Pacers and the Big-3 Heat.

    George is undeniably off to a great start this season. Averaging 26.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 5.4 assists per game, PG is one of just three players averaging at least 26/7/5, with the other two being Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are the league's only two players averaging more PPG than George is so far this season.

    Often times, people will refer to George's days in Indiana to compare it with the level of play he has recently accomplished with Kawhi Leonard injured; however, the level of play he's been at since Kawhi went down is arguably better than anything he put up in Indiana. It is a dominant stretch of basketball that Paul George is on, and it has caught the attention of one of the league's best coaches. 

