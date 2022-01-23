Skip to main content
Milwaukee Bucks Coach Shares Thoughts on Grayson Allen Injuring Alex Caruso

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer does not believe Grayson Allen meant to hurt Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso

The unfortunate news came out Saturday afternoon that Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso would be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a fractured wrist. The injury occurred on a play during the third quarter of Friday night's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. Grayson Allen, who was ejected for a Flagrant 2, has come under a lot of criticism for what many deemed to be a dirty play. His coach however, does not believe that to be the case.

Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported that when asked about the situation, coach Mike Budenholzer said, "It's something that I've spent some of the day thinking about, and I'm going to visit with Grayson for a lot of reasons, more just to check in on him and see how he's doing (injury-wise). I can just go on about Grayson since he's been here, and really since he's been in the league. I think he's been great for us. He's competitive, he does a lot of things that are about winning. Our locker room loves him. I love him."

On the play itself, Budenholzer said, "Competition is tough, and there are things that happen in the game that are unfortunate. And I know that Caruso is going to miss some time, and I feel for him. I don't want that for any of our opponents, for nobody, but there was nothing that was done intentionally."

While Allen is currently sidelined for Saturday's game against the Kings with what is being listed as an injury, the coming days will conclude whether or not the NBA deems his foul on Caruso to be suspension worthy. In the meantime, his head coach is advocating for him.

