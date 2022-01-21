Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors have been without former 2nd-overall draft pick James Wiseman for the entirety of this season. The 2020 2nd-overall pick has played just 39 career games, with injuries robbing him of any momentum to start his highly anticipated career. Ahead of Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave the latest on the 20-year-old big man.

"This whole process has been frustrating, for James above all, but also for you guys, because you're looking for answers... I've told you three different times now that I thought he was going to have contact the next week, and then each time it was pushed back," Kerr said. "This has just not been an easy one to figure out. We're still hopeful that he's going to be cleared for contact soon, but there hasn't been an opportunity for that to happen this week," Kerr continued.

The Warriors drafted Wiseman in 2020, with the hopes he could thrive in their system; however, the opportunity to get him fully integrated just has not happened yet. Golden State plays one of the most dynamic brands of basketball, and adjusting to that at Wiseman's age certainly takes time, which is something he unfortunately has not yet had.

Steve Kerr clarified on Thursday that the delay in Wiseman's return to contact practice has been pushed back for a multitude of reasons. "Several times I've said we're hopeful that he's going to have contact next week, but he didn't for one reason or another. He had swelling in his knee, then he had a procedure to flush the swelling out. There's just been sort of this extended time where he's been out, and that's been most frustrating for him. The beat goes on, and we're still very hopeful that this is all gonna happen, that he's gonna be out there soon in contact circumstances in practice," Kerr concluded.

The Golden State Warriors currently sit 2.5 games back of the Phoenix Suns for the top-spot in the Western Conference, and certainly hope to get Wiseman acclimated at some point this season.

