Skip to main content
Injury Update: Draymond Green Not Expected to Get Surgery

Injury Update: Draymond Green Not Expected to Get Surgery

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green is not expected to get surgery

Barry Gossage | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green is not expected to get surgery

The Golden State Warriors announced on Sunday that Draymond Green will be out for at least two additional weeks after an MRI indicated that the calf soreness he was experiencing was related to a disc in his lower back. While the initial report was understabaly concerning, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided some reason for optimism on Wednesday.

When asked about Draymond's injury, Kerr said that "I don't think anyone is anticipating surgery... I've talked to Draymond several times, and he's rehabbing every day and he can't wait to get back out there. We're really hopeful that long term he's going to be fine." Kerr's comments were initially reported by 95.7 The Game on Twitter.

This is certainly good news for the Warriors, who have gone just 4-5 in the nine games Draymond has missed this season. His facilitation on offense combined with his stifling defense is certainly irreplaceable. Some have even lobbied for his MVP case, with Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder recently claiming that Draymond deserves some recognition in that category.

Read More

While the Warriors will miss Draymond while he is out, avoiding a long-term injury is the ultimate goal. With Klay Thompson still getting integrated, the Warriors are much more focused on the postseason than their current positioning in the Western Conference. If they are able to get Curry, Thompson, and Green all healthy and in rhythm for the playoffs, the feeling around the team seems to be that they can beat anybody. 

Sources: Update on Paul George's Elbow Injury

Photo: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Spotted at LA Rams Playoff Game

Rate The Trade: Goran Dragic to The LA Clippers

draymond-green-warmup-iso
News

Injury Update: Draymond Green Not Expected to Get Surgery

just now
USATSI_17490322_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum Out Against Denver Nuggets

37 minutes ago
kyrie-irving-in-indiana
News

Kyrie Irving Fires Back at Cleveland Cavaliers Fan Who Heckled Him

Jan 18, 2022
1357652305.0
News

Injury Update: Paul George Out For a 'Few More Weeks'

Jan 18, 2022
fullsizeoutput_a5f6
News

Photo: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Spotted at LA Rams Playoff Game

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17522208_168390270_lowres
News

Nicolas Batum Reacts to Career Game With Clippers

Jan 17, 2022
1236923201.0
News

James Harden Gives Update on Injury Scare Against Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan 17, 2022
batum-dribbles-levert-pacers-scaled-e1642460104492
News

Nicolas Batum Delivers: LA Clippers Defeat Indiana Pacers 139-133

Jan 17, 2022