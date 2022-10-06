Skip to main content
NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking

Kawhi Leonard wasn't ranked a top 3 small forward in the NBA.

The NBA GMs have conducted their annual surveys and as expected, some people are happy with the results while some aren't. If you're a Warriors or Clippers fan, then you'll definitely appreciate most of what you see. However, there was one small category that will shock Clippers fans.

When ranking the best small forwards in the NBA, Leonard was actually ranked fifth. The rankings went as followed: Kevin Durant (45%), Jayson Tatum (24%), Luka Doncic (17%), LeBron James (10%), and Kawhi Leonard (3%). Kawhi Leonard in the 2022-23 NBA season feels somewhat similar to Steph Curry in the 2021-22 season. One where he spent so much of the season before being injured that analysts forgot just how good they are. It's going to take a tremendous regular season and playoff run for critics to remember just how good Kawhi Leonard is.

Kawhi Leonard also received some votes for best defensive player in the NBA, but did not crack the top three, however, he was ranked the 3rd best perimeter defender in the NBA at 10%. Lastly, Kawhi Leonard was tied for 3rd as the most versatile player in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo was first (59%), LeBron James was second (21%), Kawhi Leonard was tied for third with Kevin Durant at 7%.

It's going to be very interesting watching Kawhi Leonard play basketball this year. While he isn't typically the type of player to have a chip on his shoulder, this would definitely be the year for him to show it.

