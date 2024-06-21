NBA Insider Floats Paul George to New York Knicks Trade
It has been widely reported for months that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue LA Clippers star Paul George in free agency. While that may still be the case, it was recently reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Philadelphia’s interest in George has waned recently, as they are expected to be aggressive elsewhere with their cap space.
If Philadelphia is indeed off the table for George, this puts him in a much different situation than the one he projected to enter this summer. With the cap space to offer him a max deal, along with the roster to compete, the 76ers were not only a great option for George, but were also a great team to utilize for leverage.
While Philadelphia is not the only team that can create a max slot for George, they are seemingly the best fit. In an additional update from Charania on the Pat McAfee show, the NBA insider said George could pursue in opt-in in and trade situation if he desires to leave Clippers this summer.
This would increase the number of teams George could join, but it would also complicate his contract situation. Along these lines, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned the possibility of George joining the New York Knicks, which would seemingly only work if an opt-in and trade was facilitated.
Known to be seeking a long-term deal this summer, George opting into his contract would not secure him such a deal - at least in the immediate future. This is not to say George could not sign a long-term extension with whatever team trades for him, but this is certainly a dynamic to consider for the star forward.
