NBA Power Rankings Roundup: LA Clippers Rising After Perfect Week

After a perfect week of basketball, the LA Clippers are rising in the latest round of NBA power rankings.

It's hard to believe that we're already nearly a quarter of the way through the 2020-21 NBA season, but with just 72 games on the docket this year, we're hitting these benchmarks a bit quicker than we're used to.

Unsurprisingly, the LA Clippers have been one of the league's best teams to this point. This group came into the year with high expectations, and so far, they've looked the part of a legitimate title contender.

Led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both of whom have put together MVP-caliber seasons thus far, the Clippers have won 13 of their first 17 contests and currently sit atop the Western Conference standings. As winners of six consecutive games, they're one of the hottest teams in the NBA and have a good chance to build upon that as they enter the next week of the season.

But where do the Clippers stand in the latest round of NBA power rankings? Let's take a closer look.

Bleacher Report: No. 1

Previous Rank: No. 4

After coming in at fourth place in last week's rankings, Bleacher Report has bumped the Clippers up to No. 1 following the team's perfect week.

Just behind LA are the Utah Jazz, who were previously ranked No. 10. Although they rank third in the Western Conference standings at 12-4, the Jazz are the hottest team in the league right now. Donovan Mitchell has led Utah to eight consecutive wins, and he has a good shot at making that nine when his squad hosts the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

CBS Sports: No. 2

Previous Rank: No. 2

CBS Sports has the Clippers ranked just below the Jazz in its latest round of power rankings, citing the quality of LA's opponents and wins compared to Utah's — a fair critique. Additionally, a concern regarding Lou Williams' production off the bench is raised.

ESPN: No. 2

Previous Rank: No. 2

No movement for the Clippers in ESPN's latest power rankings either, as the Los Angeles Lakers hold onto the network's No. 1 spot.

While Bleacher Report and CBS Sports knocked the Lakers down a notch or two for blowing a significant lead in their loss to the Golden State Warriors earlier last week, Los Angeles gets praise here for bouncing back with two solid wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

NBA: No. 2

Previous Rank: No. 3

The LA Clippers are on the rise in the NBA's power rankings, moving up a spot and taking the position previously held by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Once again, the Clippers are ranked between the Lakers and Jazz and a few spots ahead of the Philadephia 76ers, who currently have the Eastern Conference's best record. Clippers fans will want to pay attention to this Wednesday's game between the Lakers and Sixers, as it could play a significant role in determining LA's position for next week.

Sports Illustrated: No. 2

Previous Rank: No. 2

Once again, we find the LA Clippers just behind the Los Angeles Lakers in SI's power rankings. However, the third spot here doesn't belong to the Utah Jazz — instead, it's the Milwaukee Bucks. The Jazz come in at a distant fifth behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

If the Clippers and Jazz stay hot, we could certainly see a shake-up as soon as next week.

