NBA Power Rankings: Joel Embiid Makes Early Case for MVP

We’re just over a month through the 2020–21 season, and an interesting MVP race is beginning to unfold in one of the most unconventional years in league history. Kevin Durant has returned from a torn Achilles in peak form, while both headliners in Los Angeles are in the midst of their own dominant campaigns. A bit bored of the former Finals MVPs receiving all the attention? Perhaps the league’s leading behemoths catch your eye. Joel Embiid is, well, dunking everything in sight, while Nikola Jokic could very well become the first center in NBA history to average a triple double. The league’s talent pool may very well be at an all-time high, and its superstars have more than delivered early in 2020–21.

We’ll sift through the MVP race at a later date. For now, let’s turn our eyes to The Crossover’s latest power rankings, featuring notes on all 30 teams.

30. Detroit Pistons

It’s been a disappointing 2020–21 for Sekou Doumbouya, but I’d like to see additional minutes for the second-year forward in the coming weeks. Doumbouya sports an intriguing skill set for a 6' 8" forward, able to comfortably put the ball on the floor and finish at the rim with relative ease. Doumboya is an unproven shooter and an uneven defender, but does that really matter at this point? The Pistons are comfortably in the Eastern Conference cellar. They’d be best served to let the youngsters play, using this season as an evaluation period for the future of the franchise.

29. Washington Wizards

As the Wizards have played just one game in the last two weeks, let’s use this space to discuss my favorite Bradley Beal destination: Denver. The Nuggets are among the top non–Los Angeles teams in the Western Conference, but despite Jokic’s brilliance, they still seem to be one major piece away from mounting a Finals run. Beal would be a seamless fit on the wing, providing a serious scoring punch on nights when Jamal Murray struggles. What could Washington receive in return? Denver has each of its first-round picks through 2025, and Michael Porter Jr. could serve as a headlining talent heading back to Washington. Perhaps the Wizards would prefer to land Ben Simmons from Philadelphia. But if they wish to prioritize future flexibility, Porter and a haul of picks could make for a sensible swap.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves

The learning curve has been steep for Anthony Edwards early in his rookie season, and Minnesota’s struggles aren’t exactly helping matters. Edwards sports the sixth-worst shooting percentage of the 175 players with at least 300 minutes, and he’s struggled to finish at the rim for a player of his size and athleticism. We shouldn’t write off Edwards just yet. He gets into the lane at a healthy clip, and he’s shown flashes of quality playmaking from the wing. But it’s hard to shake the notion that Edwards is quickly slipping behind fellow top-three picks LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman. It’s questionable whether Minnesota’s infrastructure will be able to make the most out of Edwards’s development before it’s too late.

27. Sacramento Kings

With De’Aaron Fox now under contract through 2026, the Kings should begin to reform their roster sooner rather than later. Forward Nemanja Bjelica is reportedly on the trade market, and guard Cory Joseph could follow suit in the coming weeks. It’s unclear whether either player would net a significant return, but perhaps the same can’t be said for Harrison Barnes. The Sacramento forward is averaging 15.9 points per game on 39% from three this season, continuing to serve as a quality two-way piece on the wing. If a contender is willing to part with legitimate draft capital, perhaps shipping Barnes is the right play. The youth movement in Sacramento should be on display sooner than later.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are one major beneficiary of the blockbuster James Harden trade. Oklahoma City has the right to swap draft picks with the Rockets in 2021, and while the pick is top-four protected, it could very well convey for Sam Presti & Co. this spring. Houston is likely among the pool of play-in contenders in the Western Conference, almost certainly outside the top six but also unlikely to slide to the bottom of the conference. If things break right, Oklahoma City could potentially receive a top-10 pick in the 2021 draft.

25. Orlando Magic

The Magic are one of the toughest night-to-night watches in the league as they battle a stream of injuries and an offense stuck in the mud. Perhaps Cole Anthony can bring a jolt of energy. The North Carolina product drained a buzzer-beater to defeat the Timberwolves on Jan. 20, giving Orlando its first win in two weeks. Anthony is an imperfect player at this point in his career, and his shooting efficiency isn’t exactly impressing anyone. But as Orlando struggles to keep pace in the Eastern Conference, empowering the young guard is the most prudent move for the franchise.

24. New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball has gotten off to a dreadful start to 2020–21, struggling to find his shot in a remodeled Pelicans rotation. Ball’s 37.5% clip from three last season increasingly looks like an aberration, which doesn’t exactly bode well for his impending free agency. A strong year could have netted Ball perhaps $20 million per year on the open market. It’s hard to see any team splurging for the UCLA product to such a degree if his shooting slump continues.

23. Charlotte Hornets

Coach James Borrego has shown impressive tact in his relationship with LaMelo Ball thus far. Borrego has encouraged and empowered Ball throughout the start to the season, developing a culture and style centered around the gifts of his young point guard. But that doesn’t mean Ball is above criticism. The young point guard has seen his minutes dip in recent nights amid a rough stretch, and Borrego was candid about Ball’s struggles after a loss on Saturday night. Ball’s development into an All-Star won’t happen overnight. Borrego appears to be a good leader to shepherd the young point guard through the ups and downs of his first season.

22. Chicago Bulls

Garrett Temple is among the best free-agent finds of the offseason as he continues his strong start. Temple earned a one-year, $5 million deal in free agency from Chicago, and he’s rewarded the Bulls’ faith with an impressive start to the season. Temple is shooting 41.2% from three in 2020–21. He ranks third on the team in offensive rating, and his veteran presence brings a palpable element of control to the young Bulls’ attack. It’s unlikely Temple is a real piece of Chicago’s future, though he should remain a valuable rotation piece somewhere in the league for years to come.

21. New York Knicks

The Knicks may not be a January flash in the pan after all. New York is in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race after a loss to the Blazers on Sunday night, sitting third in defense. R.J. Barrett is in the midst of a career-best stretch following a dismal shooting start. Mitchell Robinson continues to emerge as a true defensive anchor, and Immanuel Quickley is providing impressive scoring punch in limited minutes. We won’t hang any banners at MSG quite yet, though we could very well see the Knicks back in the playoffs in 2021.

20. Houston Rockets

It’s been a tumultuous year in Houston to say the least, but rookie Mason Jones has been a pleasant surprise after joining the team on a two-way contract. Jones is leading the NBA at 58.3% from three, and even given the inevitable regression to come, he should continue to be a serviceable rotation player for years to come. Jones is already a quality spacer, and while he has room to grow on the defensive end, he’s already earning an increasing share of minutes in Stephen Silas’s rotation. The Rockets found plenty of diamonds in the rough to supplement their roster in the James Harden era. That trend appears to have continued, even with Harden now in Brooklyn.

19. San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray’s ankle appears just fine after a triple double against the Wizards on Sunday, a performance that marked perhaps the height of his season. It’s been another inconsistent offensive campaign thus far for Murray as he struggles with his jump shot, but the Washington product can’t afford to be reticent. Murray’s physical gifts are a sight to behold. His wingspan is truly jarring, and he’s a blur going end-to-end in transition. San Antonio’s ceiling is markedly higher with Murray as a reliable offensive force. If he can’t become that in future seasons, it’s hard to see San Antonio rising as a contender for the Western Conference crown.

18. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland’s defense has been downright smothering this season as the Cavaliers enter Monday night sitting No. 6 in defensive rating. What’s been behind the hot start? J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad is forcing turnovers at a league-best rate, with a pair of big men leading the way. Larry Nance Jr. (and his constantly active hands) is averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Andrew Drummond is nearly averaging over 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Collin Sexton has provided the offensive fireworks of late, but Cleveland’s defense has been the story of its season thus far.

17. Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam signed a $130 million extension with Toronto in October 2019, but are we sure he’s the most valuable young piece on the Raptors’ roster? Forward OG Anunoby is off to an impressive start in 2020–21, averaging 13.9 points per game on over 40% from three. Anunoby tallied 30 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a win over the Pacers on Sunday, continuing a strong stretch after a shaky shooting start. Sunday’s performance featured Anunoby at his best. He used his large frame to consistently bully his way into the lane, and he sought mismatches against big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner on the perimeter. Anunoby’s talent has always been evident. Perhaps the Indiana product is beginning to put it all together in his fourth season.

16. Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo flashed his playmaking prowess early and often in 2019–20, showing passing instincts uncommon for a player of his size. And the young center has taken another leap forward this season. Adebayo is increasingly searching for his own shot, scoring a career-high 41 points in a loss to the Nets on Saturday night. Miami’s big man is a proficient midrange shooter. He’s gaining physicality with his back to the basket. The future of the franchise continues to grow, setting the foundation for a decade of sustained success in Miami.

15. Atlanta Hawks

My goodness, Clint Capela. Not only did Atlanta’s center turn in a 27-point, 26-rebound performance against the Pistons last week, he also added a triple-double with points, rebounds and blocks two nights later. It’s unclear when exactly Capela turned into a modern-day Hakeem Olajuwon, though even as his play inevitably regresses, the Swiss center should remain an integral member of the Hawks’ young core. Capela is now looking like his peak self after an injury-plagued 2019–20. He’s perhaps the game’s most athletic center in the open floor, and when fully engaged, he can be a ferocious rebounder. The Harden-to-Capela lob was a constant recurrence in Houston in previous years. Perhaps Trae Young can form a similar bond as Capela continues his career in Atlanta.

14. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies weathered a flurry of early injuries to sit No. 6 in the Western Conference entering Monday night, and a playoff appearance looks increasingly likely for Ja Morant & Co. Memphis’s hot start is a testament to the organization writ large, including both the front office and coach Taylor Jenkins. Rookies Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman have emerged as quality contributors after being selected with the No. 30 and No. 35 picks in the draft, and, with the right personnel in place, Jenkins has crafted the league’s No. 2 defense. Memphis is harkening back to its Grit ’n’ Grind era in 2020–21, with Morant serving as its supercharged engine. In a crowded Western Conference, the Grizzlies are the most delightful surprise of the season.

13. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have limped out of the gate compared with expectations, though we shouldn’t panic about their sluggish start to 2020–21. Dallas has been ravaged by COVID-19 absences as well as just six games from Kristaps Porzingis, though both issues should be resolved in the coming weeks. Porzingis should suit up for Dallas against Denver on Monday. Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber could return from the COVID-19 list within a week. This is a deep Dallas roster at full strength, one built to complement Luka Dončić’s strengths. If Dallas can get healthy for an extended stretch, a run up the Western Conference standings is certainly in play.

12. Portland Trail Blazers

C.J. McCollum’s foot injury was one of the major bummers of the 2020–21 season, taking the Lehigh product out of commission amid perhaps the best stretch of his career. We should see a significant rise in volume from backcourt mate Damian Lillard with McCollum out in the coming weeks, which shouldn’t necessarily be a difficult adjustment. Lillard tallied 39 points on just 17 shots in a win over the Knicks on Sunday, dicing the NBA’s No. 3 defense with relative ease. Perhaps Lillard can enter the MVP conversation if Portland holds its spot in the Western Conference standings.

11. Golden State Warriors

Golden State’s starting lineup has been blitzed to the tune of minus-20.3 points per 100 possessions this season, leading to some calling for the benching of James Wiseman. I don’t think that’s the most sensible play. Wiseman isn’t overmatched by any stretch. He’s already a dynamic rim-runner and offensive rebounder, and his ability to guard in space is downright impressive. There will be plenty of growing pains with Wiseman, but is taking him out of the starting lineup really best for his development? This isn’t a title team in Golden State with Klay Thompson out for the season. It’s best for Steve Kerr to continue starting Wiseman, providing valuable experience for a potential Finals run in 2021–22.

10. Phoenix Suns

The Suns have lost four of their last six, and the cracks in their rotation are beginning to show. There’s no true backup center behind Deandre Ayton, and perhaps more importantly, there’s a dearth of quality playmaking outside of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Neither of these are fatal flaws in Phoenix’s quest for a playoff berth, though perhaps a small addition can go a long way. Adding a solid backup point guard should be priority No. 1 for the Suns’ front office in the coming months.

9. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have run into a bit of a depth issue on the wing as we approach February. Indiana lost forward T.J. Warren to foot surgery just before the calendar turned to 2021, and guard Victor Oladipo was shipped to Houston less than three weeks later. It’s unclear when Warren or Caris LeVert will return to the floor. Doug McDermott is a reliable spacer and little else. Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday are both solid pieces, though they each are a bit undersized for the league’s top wings. Perhaps the Pacers could be in the market for a three-and-D piece before March’s trade deadline.

8. Denver Nuggets

I understand Denver’s urge to keep Jamal Murray in the lineup as the Nuggets try to keep pace in a competitive Western Conference, though the smartest move may be to sit him out for a few nights over the next week. Murray admitted to elbow pain last week after a loss to the Jazz, and he looked downright exhausted after logging a combined 83 minutes in a back-to-back over the weekend. A 72-game season is a slog, even considering the adjustments the NBA has made to the schedule in recent years. Coach Michael Malone would be well served to treat this season as a marathon rather than a sprint following last year’s run to the Western Conference finals.

7. Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker is returning to form after an extended absence to start the season, an encouraging sign for a Boston team struggling to find significant scoring outside of Jaylen Brown. Walker tallied a season-high 21 points in a win over the Cavaliers on Sunday night, and more importantly, he flashed his typical burst as he worked his way into the paint. It’s been a bit of a slog for the Celtics thus far, but we shouldn’t let early-season absences color our perception of their title chances. If Walker, Brown and Jayson Tatum are all healthy in April and May, Boston will remain a serious contender to win the Eastern Conference.

6. Philadelphia 76ers

Is Joel Embiid the favorite in the MVP race? Philadelphia’s big man is absolutely demolishing defenses in 2020–21, averaging 27.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game with staggering efficiency. Embiid has two 40-point games in the last two weeks, adding a 38-point night against Boston and a 33-point effort against Detroit. Embiid appears to be in the best shape of his career. He’s been a true defensive anchor as well as a brilliant scorer. The dysfunction of previous years has all but dissipated, and the 76ers appear to be a true challenger for the Finals. If Philadelphia remains a top-three seed in the East, Embiid could become the first true center since Shaq to be named Most Valuable Player.

5. Utah Jazz

Utah will never be acknowledged as a true challenger to either Los Angeles team in the Western Conference, but is that necessarily fair? The Jazz rank in the top 10 of both offensive and defensive rating. Donovan Mitchell continues to grow as a leading man, and backcourt mate Mike Conley has returned to his Memphis form. Utah’s bench units are crushing opponents with either Mitchell or Conley as the lead ballhandler. Gobert remains a dominant defensive presence, even as his efficiency dips to a degree. The Jazz are a relative model of stability in the modern NBA. Their steady, sustained growth should lead to a string of playoff appearances throughout the 2020s.

4. Brooklyn Nets

I never thought I’d say this, but I’d like to see James Harden hunt for his shot more as he continues to find his fit with the new-look Nets. Harden has been a perfect guest of sorts early in his Brooklyn tenure, taking just 36 shots in his last 12 games as he continues to rack up the assists at an impressive rate. And while it is endearing for Harden to defer to his costars, he shouldn’t forget what exactly made him one of the game’s most electric players. Even amid a crowded crop of scorers, Harden should let his isolation game loose in the coming weeks. Both he and the Nets will ultimately be better for it.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee made a push to reform its bench ahead of 2020–21, adding D.J. Augustin, Bobby Portis and Brynn Forbes in free agency. The additions didn’t exactly help in a pair of high-profile matchups over the last week. The aforementioned trio went a combined 4–18 from the field in a narrow loss to the Nets, following up the effort with just 10 points in a combined 43 minutes against the Lakers. The point totals aren’t the end all, be all for Milwaukee’s bench, but there needs to be some modicum of scoring punch from the second unit for the Bucks to chase the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

Don’t look now, but Kawhi Leonard is in the midst of a sneaky MVP candidacy through Los Angeles’s first 17 games. Leonard has tallied 30-plus points in three straight games, and he erupted for a 34-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist performance in Sunday’s win over the Thunder. The Clippers are cruising, and Leonard is in the midst of perhaps his most efficient offensive season. Perhaps he’s not a complete Terminator on the defensive end each night, but considering his offensive load, some rest on that end isn’t completely unwarranted. If the Clippers snag the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Leonard could very well tally his fourth top-five MVP finish in the last six seasons.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death, and we’re sure to see a flood of remembrances for the Lakers’ legend. Some will focus on Bryant’s 81-point masterpiece. Others will note a quintet of championships. But I think what’s perhaps most notable about Bryant is the influence he’s had on recent generations of players. Bryant isn’t just a Hall of Famer to the league's youngsters. He’s just short of a basketball deity, and a pillar of excellence that serves as a constant measuring stick. Bryant’s death was one of the most tragic events in league history. But the memory of his greatness will continue to live on for decades to come.