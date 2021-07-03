NBA Suspends Patrick Beverley One Game for Shoving Chris Paul

The LA Clippers point guard will serve the suspension at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

LA Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended one game without pay for shoving Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, the NBA announced Saturday morning.

The shove, deemed an “unsportsmanlike act” by the NBA’s press release, occurred during a stoppage with 5:49 remaining in what was already a blowout. Paul walked past Beverley, back towards his teammates, and Beverley turned around and shoved Paul in the back without any sort of provocation, sending him to the floor.

Beverley was immediately ejected, and Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported not long after that he would face some sort of suspension. The NBA’s press release confirmed the report.

Beverley took to Twitter the day after the incident to apologize to Paul.

“@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang,” Beverley tweeted. “My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck.”

Paul has yet to respond to the tweet.

With the Clippers losing Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals and subsequently being eliminated from the playoffs, Beverley will have to serve his suspension during Game 1 of the 2021-22 season. Beverley will still be under contract with LA for said season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The 32-year-old guard is known for his hot-headed, impulsive behavior on the court. For the most part, he channels this aggression in a positive way, using it as fuel for his tenacious defense. Every now and then, however, it manifests itself as thoughtless rage, like it did on Wednesday night.

Related Articles

Patrick Beverley Apologizes to Chris Paul for Shove, Could Face Suspension

Column: How Patrick Beverley Silenced Doubters This Postseason

Report: Mavericks and Heat Biggest Threats to Lure Kawhi Leonard Away From Clippers