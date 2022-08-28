New John Wall Update Revealed

One of the biggest questions for the LA Clippers besides the health of Kawhi Leonard is the health of John Wall. According to Marc Stein and numerous other sources that spoke to AllClippers, Wall is looking very good.

John Wall has only played in 40 games during the last three seasons, and also sat out all of the 2021-22 NBA season. Based on Marc Stein's most recent report, it doesn't look like those red flags are deterring Wall in any way.

“Speaking of Wall: I’m told by a spy or two who has seen him working out in Miami that the former All-Star guard, who sat out all of last season until the Rockets finally came to terms with him a buyout in July, has looked sharp in offseason workouts and appears poised to be a contributor for the Clippers," Marc Stein said.

Other sources who attended John Wall's workouts inside of the UCLA facility told AllClippers that Wall has looked "very good" during workouts. Additionally, Paul George has echoed the same sentiments about Wall, stating that he looks "real good" in workouts.

What's fascinating about the Clippers is that they have quite a few x-factors coming into the season. From John Wall, to Norman Powell, to Luke Kennard, to Terance Mann, there are so many individual players on the Clippers who could suddenly explode for points. However, this team will always go as far as Kawhi Leonard's health will take them.

Related Articles

Clippers Player: Steph Curry is Top-10 All-Time

Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George