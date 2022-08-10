Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

Despite the historical one-sided nature of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers rivalry, the matchup has been equally as one-sided in recent years. While the Lakers have unmatched historical success, the Clippers have dominated the head-to-head matchup for a long time now.

Holding a 32-7 record against the Lakers over the last 10 seasons, the Clippers have had little trouble with their hallway rivals. This has been even magnified the last two years, with the Clippers winning each of the last seven contests against the Lakers.

AllClippers had the chance to exclusively speak to Austin Reaves during Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament on Monday, August 8. Kershaw’s Challenge, founded by Clayton and Ellen Kershaw, “seeks to serve vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.” Reaves was an entrant in the tournament, where he actually progressed quite far.

"It was a lot of fun just competing against a team that's so close. They got us every time last year, so this year hopefully we can change the script and get them. It's a rivalry and in any other sport it's kind of the same, everyone gets amped up for those games."

While the head-to-head matchup between the Clippers and Lakers was incredibly one-sided last year, young guard Austin Reaves enjoyed the competition and is looking to flip the script this season.

