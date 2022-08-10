Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

After acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington at least year's trade deadline, the LA Clippers bolstered what was already one of the league's deepest rosters. Now loaded with top-end talent and depth, the Clippers must navigate the deepest roster in franchise history.

Norman Powell, who averaged 21.4 PPG in his brief five games with the Clippers last season, understands he'll be asked to play a unique role alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In a recent interview with Law Murray of The Athletic, Powell opened up about embracing that role.

"This what I’ve been doing my whole career," Powell told Murray. "I know what the team needs. I’ve played with Kawhi before and playing against PG my whole career it seems like. Ever since I got to UCLA, guys coming up and playing in the summer in the pro runs."

Powell continued, saying that "I think my game is really used to being in different roles, getting different looks. So, I’m not really worried about that. My focus is to stay health… I feel like the game is going to work itself out with all the time I put in."

With a roster this deep, every player on the Clippers will be forced to buy in. Ty Lue has proven the ability to maximize talent, so if each player on the roster trusts in his vision, a championship run is certainly a real possibility.

Related Articles

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Physically and Mentally Ready For Season

Report: Clippers Not Expected to Sign Veteran Center

Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry