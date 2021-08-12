Nicolas Batum Officially Re-Signs With Clippers

Just hours before it was announced that Kawhi Leonard had officially inked a 4-year extension with the LA Clippers, the team was able to re-sign Nicolas Batum as well. Batum, who is still in France, signed his contract during a livestream on the LA Clippers Instagram account, and was understandably excited to make it official.

Batum is coming off of a silver medal run at the Tokyo Olympics, a tournament he performed very well in. After rejuvenating his career with the Clippers during the 2020-21 season, Batum is likely to have a very prominent role on the team next season.

In 67 games for the Clippers last season, Batum averaged 8.1 PPG while shooting 40.4% from deep. His ability to switch defensively and make the right plays offensively, helped him take home the 3rd best plus/minus rating on the Clippers last season, right behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers have officially completed their off-season plan of retaining all of their own free agents, in an attempt to run it back once fully healthy. Re-signing Batum was certainly be a priority for the Clippers, as he became not only one of their most reliable players on the court, but a positive impact in the locker room as well.

Minus Kawhi Leonard, who will be recovering from ACL surgery, the Clippers will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with their entire roster intact that helped lead them to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history.

Related Articles

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Lou Williams Signing With Atlanta Hawks

Report: Justise Winslow Signs With Clippers

Sources: Kawhi Leonard Re-Signing With LA Clippers