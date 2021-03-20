Nicolas Batum Reveals Rough Way Charlotte Hornets Cut Him

The NBA can be a really cold place, and Nicolas Batum experienced that firsthand.

During shootaround, Batum revealed how he learned the Charlotte Hornets released him.

"I found out on Twitter," Batum said. "Like everybody else."

Batum's time with the Charlotte Hornets wasn't a pleasant one. His first three years were solid, but everything after that was filled with injuries. The team ultimately decided to waive him, and they continue to pay for his $9 million contract. It's a situation he doesn't enjoy talking about.

"Don't ask me that question," Batum said. "I can't really talk about it because I don't really know. I got released. I didn't ask for anything."

The Clippers were incredibly fortunate to acquire Batum, and he's been one of the best acquisitions of the offseason. He did so well that the team started him for 37 games, something no one would have expected. Batum is finally coming off the bench for the Clippers, and he has no qualms about the decision.

"Nothing's really changed for me," Batum said. "My playing time didn't really change much. I'm still playing the fourth quarter. I don't really care about it."

The team desperately needs a win right now. The Clippers have lost 5 out of their last 7 games, and have a 10-10 record in the last 20 games. Another loss would put them in the sixth seed, a situation no one expected.

Related Stories

Three Realistic Trade Options for the LA Clippers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Discouraging Loss to the Dallas Mavericks

Paul George Blasts Officials for Lack of Foul Calls