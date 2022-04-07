Norman Powell Compares Clippers to 2019 Raptors

After months of waiting, Norman Powell has finally returned to the Clippers lineup and he's excited. Powell sees a championship squad in his team, but specifically one that he was already on before - the 2019 Toronto Raptors.

“We’ve got a lot of firepower," Powell said. "It kind of reminds me of the Raptors team in 2019 with how deep our team is, and the different positions that we have, guys being able to do multiple things on the floor. I’m excited... The system has been solid, everyone knows the system. Chauncey has the same system in Portland.”

It's very easy to compare the Clippers to the 2019 Raptors, it almost seems like it's being done deliberately so. The team had Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Norman Powell in the same season at one point. It got to a point where Raptors head coach Nick Nurse joked that the Clippers should stop taking the Raptors' players. If there was a team for Norman Powell compared the Clippers to, it's always good to know that he's comparing it to a championship team.

Last night was the very first time that Paul George and Norman Powell played a game together. It was a special moment for both players, and one that showed the Clippers are barely scratching the surface of the ceiling. There's still an NBA Top 75 player waiting to join them in Kawhi Leonard too.

