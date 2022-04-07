Skip to main content
Norman Powell Compares Clippers to 2019 Raptors

Norman Powell Compares Clippers to 2019 Raptors

Norman Powell sees a championship team in the Clippers.

Norman Powell sees a championship team in the Clippers.

After months of waiting, Norman Powell has finally returned to the Clippers lineup and he's excited. Powell sees a championship squad in his team, but specifically one that he was already on before - the 2019 Toronto Raptors.

“We’ve got a lot of firepower," Powell said. "It kind of reminds me of the Raptors team in 2019 with how deep our team is, and the different positions that we have, guys being able to do multiple things on the floor. I’m excited... The system has been solid, everyone knows the system. Chauncey has the same system in Portland.”

It's very easy to compare the Clippers to the 2019 Raptors, it almost seems like it's being done deliberately so. The team had Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, and Norman Powell in the same season at one point. It got to a point where Raptors head coach Nick Nurse joked that the Clippers should stop taking the Raptors' players. If there was a team for Norman Powell compared the Clippers to, it's always good to know that he's comparing it to a championship team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last night was the very first time that Paul George and Norman Powell played a game together. It was a special moment for both players, and one that showed the Clippers are barely scratching the surface of the ceiling. There's still an NBA Top 75 player waiting to join them in Kawhi Leonard too.

Paul George Reacts to Clippers Clinching 8th-Seed

Rate the Trade: LeBron James to Clippers for Paul George or Kawhi Leonard

Robert Covington Reveals What Giannis Told Him During Career Night

USATSI_18016894_168390270_lowres
News

Ty Lue Calls Suns Monty Williams Coach of the Year

By Farbod Esnaashari39 minutes ago
usa_today_17632746.0
News

Paul George Reacts to Norman Powell's Return

By Joey Linn16 hours ago
USATSI_17890026
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

By Joey LinnApr 6, 2022
1193579579.0
News

Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

By Joey LinnApr 6, 2022
usa_today_15436572.0
News

Injury Report: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton Out vs. Clippers

By Joey LinnApr 6, 2022
merlin_163321059_de810d20-a478-452a-b3bc-984a91e647d1-superJumbo
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Thoughts on Knicks vs. Nets Rivalry

By Joey LinnApr 5, 2022
hi-res-819134ee4ab5d8e1c74f0cef031fccc9_crop_north
News

Donovan Mitchell Addresses Rudy Gobert Situation

By Joey LinnApr 5, 2022
giannis-antetokounmpo-luka-doncic_t4qb2nxr0b22127mm25z651tm
News

Giannis Shares High Praise For Luka Doncic

By Joey LinnApr 5, 2022