Norman Powell Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers guard Norman Powell played with Kawhi Leonard on the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when the two players won a championship together. Now reunited in Los Angeles with the Clippers, the two players should compliment each other well once again. When Powell came over from the Portland Trail Blazers at last year's trade deadline, Leonard was still out with an injury. Now alongside each other again, Powell sees a different Kawhi Leonard.

Ty Lue recently spoke about how much Leonard has opened up this summer, specifically in Las Vegas during the team's training camp. When asked if he has also noticed this, and specifically if it's any different than the Kawhi he saw in Toronto, Powell said he definitely notices a difference.

"Yeah, I definitely see a different Kawhi out there," Powell said before Saturday's practice. "Personality wise, you know, laughing more, just being out here and the moments we have as a team coming together, you definitely see more interaction, him talking to everybody. Not to say that he wasn't in Toronto, but you definitely see some joy in him when he steps on the floor and interacts with the guys day in and day out."

Powell said Leonard's approach to the game has been huge for his teammates, and specifically the young players. According to Powell, Leonard has helped the team in ways he might not even realize.

"It builds confidence in the team," Powell said of Leonard's approach. "He doesn't even know that he's doing that, but to see your superstar, your franchise player interactive and doing things... those are things that feed a team without even having to sit down and and give a motivational speech."

Related Articles

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George