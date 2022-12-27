Norman Powell Shares Excitement to Play Toronto Raptors

Debuting with the Toronto Raptors in 2015, Norman Powell will always have a connection to that city and fanbase. Being a part of their first and only championship in 2019, Powell's connection to Toronto goes beyond what most players have with their former team.

Set to face the Raptors in Toronto for just the second time in his career on Tuesday night, Powell was asked what it's like going up against his former team.

"I'm just excited to be back in the city for the game itself," Powell said. "I love competing against [Fred VanVleet] and [Pascal Siakam]."

When Powell returned to face the Raptors for the first time in March of 2021, there were still heavy restrictions on crowd capacity that limited the ovation he was able to receive. Now returning in front of a full crowd, Powell should get a nice hand for his contributions to Toronto during his six seasons there.

Coming into his own as a player with the Raptors, Powell emerged from a depth piece to a certified scorer. The Clippers have enjoyed his play since dealing for him last season, as did the Trail Blazers when he spent parts of two seasons there. Now set to return in front of a full Toronto crowd for the first time, Powell is excited to compete against his former teammates that he won a championship with in 2019.

