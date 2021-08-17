Patrick Beverley Excited After Minnesota Timberwolves Trade

Patrick Beverley is a team player and a winning player. Despite being traded from the Clippers to the Grizzlies, and the Grizzlies to the Wolves, Patrick Beverley is still excited.

An initial report came from Evan Porter stated that Beverley was, "reportedly happy with today's trade and is excited to get to work with this young talented Timberwolves roster."

Beverley confirmed the report immediately by stating, "Extremely excited Let's go"

It seems as if the NBA world was expecting Patrick Beverley to be down after being traded from a championship contender to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that type of mentality just isn't in Beverley's DNA. The only reason that the Clippers became a championship contender was because of the culture that Beverley established with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. The Clippers very easily could have drowned during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but instead, they created a culture that lured in Kawhi Leonard.

For those who may not know Patrick Beverley personally, he is the type of player who loves being the underdog. He loves the challenge of defying the odds and breaking a narrative towards a team. I have personally seen him get motivated before facing the Kevin Durant Warriors in the 2019 playoffs - on a team that accomplished the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history. For a young team that hasn't experienced any competitive success like the Timberwolves, it's the perfect acquisition, and he's excited about it.

