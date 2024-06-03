Patrick Beverley Gets Honest About Chennedy Carter's Caitlin Clark Foul
The basketball world has spent the last several days discussing Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark in the Indiana Fever's one-point win over the Chicago Sky. During a recent episode of Gil's Arena, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley joined the show and shared his thoughts on the play.
"I liked the bump," Beverley said. "I don't know if it caused the fall over... She was probably caught off guard, too. She probably wasn't expecting that. She knew this was gonna happen. Everybody knew this was gonna happen. I did it with Lonzo Ball, people praised it. They do it with Caitlin Clark, and people wanna go to the furthest extent to smother someone's name for doing it."
Beverley is of course referencing how he defended Lonzo Ball in the former UCLA star's NBA debut, which came between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers:
Beverley added that physicality is part of the game, and all of this is something he believes is good for the WNBA as a whole. Certainly no stranger to flagrant fouls, Beverley has been involved in similar situations, which he believes is simply part of the game.
Hosting his Pat Bev Podcast for Barstool, Beverley is always very open about how he sees the game, and teamed up with the Gil's Arena crew for this latest episode of their show.
