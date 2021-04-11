NewsGamedaySI.COM
Sources: Update On Patrick Beverley's Hand Injury

Patrick Beverley suffered a fracture in his left hand, but there's a positive update about the situation.

Sources have told AllClippers that there's no swelling in Patrick Beverley's hand fracture. There is optimism within the team about Beverley coming back earlier because there's no swelling. Obviously, he still needs to be evaluated in 3-4 weeks, but most hand fractures could take up to 4-6 weeks to recover. Based on this information, there's hope he could return closer to 4 weeks than 6 weeks.

A four-week recovery time would be the weekend of May 8, five weeks would be May 15, and six weeks would be May 22. The last regular-season game for the Clippers is on May 16. Beverley's conditioning would be a whole separate issue, but when it comes to the hand fracture itself, the lack of swelling is a very good sign. The Clippers could always choose to hold Beverley out for longer because of conditioning issues. By the time Beverley returns, he'll have missed half of the regular season. It's very hard to just jump back into NBA game shape missing that much time.

Ty Lue stated Reggie Jackson will be starting in place of the injured Patrick Beverley "for the long haul." Jackson has been doing a great job in Beverley's place this season, putting up: 11.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds on 45/40/83 shooting. He's made sure the Clippers have been in a good place despite the injuries this season.

It might seem like injuries will cripple the Clippers' title chances, but there's definitely a lot of hope to have a healthy team for the playoffs right now.

