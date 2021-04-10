Patrick Beverley Undergoes Surgery on Broken Hand, Out At Least 3-4 Weeks

Patrick Beverley spent nearly a month recovering from a knee injury, and now he'll spend another month recovering from a broken hand.

It's been a truly unfortunate season for Beverley, where he just can't seem to get healthy. The Clippers announced the statement via their PR Twitter account tonight at 5:00 PM PST.

"Patrick Beverley suffered a fracture of the fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand while pursuing rebound in the fourth quarter of the Clippers-Suns game on Thursday night," the statement said. "Surgery was completed Friday morning at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. There is no immediate timetable for Beverley's return and healing will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks."

Sources told AllClippers that while there is no timetable on Beverley's return, there is some optimism about him coming back earlier than later.

Patrick Beverley was averaging 8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 43/41/80 shooting. He's only played 31 games this season.

Fortunately for the Clippers, they've loaded up a bit at the point guard position. There is no replacing the intangibles that Patrick Beverley brings, but the team has both Reggie Jackson and Rajon Rondo to keep the ship afloat.

Rondo is still coming off of an adductor injury so the Clippers want to remain cautious with him. He won't be playing in back-to-back games, but he will still be available in regular games.

