Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley still has a relationship with his LA Clippers teammates
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, veteran guard Patrick Beverley still has a solid relationship with his old LA Clippers teammates. A member of the Clippers for four seasons, Beverley helped changed their culture, and was a key piece in their first Western Conference Finals appearance.

While his antics on the court would lead fans to believe he is enemies with every opponent he has, Beverley recently detailed his relationship with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While the veteran guard was a notable enemy of the Clippers in last year's play-in tournament, and will almost certainly behave similarly this season, he still has love for his old teammates.

"Me and [Kawhi], we text almost every day," Beverley said. "6:00 AM morning, he sends me a picture of him in the gym, 'Oh, I beat you today.' I'm pissed, the whole time I'm on the way, 15 minutes from my workout. But just the fact that he's 20-30 minutes in front of me, he wins the day... those friendly battles all the time." On his relationship with Paul George, Beverley said, "PG is probably one of my best friends. I was at his wedding this summer."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While he will almost certainly be their primary enemy on the court this season as a member of the Lakers, Beverley still has a great relationship with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

USATSI_19123426_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George: Kawhi Leonard Has Gotten Bigger and Stronger

By Farbod Esnaashari
GettyImages-1427695976-scaled
News

Ty Lue: John Wall Gained 'Instant Respect' From Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Other Clippers

By Joey Linn
1232014341.0
News

Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Luke Kennard and Terance Mann

By Joey Linn
kawhi-leonard-paul-george-bench-1011
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Hilarious Exchange With Paul George

By Joey Linn
merlin_138020040_1fc1dc63-bb6c-4fbf-b785-5844ef9ae0ce-jumbo
News

Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Two New Free Agents

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17500289_168390270_lowres
News

LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster

By Farbod Esnaashari
usatsi_19173643
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to John Wall's Clippers Debut

By Joey Linn
GettyImages-1231088668 (1)
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury

By Joey Linn