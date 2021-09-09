Patrick Patterson Leaves Clippers, Joins Trailblazers

After two seasons with the LA Clippers, Patrick Patterson is signing with the Portland Trailblazers

When the LA Clippers signed Harry Giles to presumably fill out the team's final roster spot, it indicated that Patrick Patterson's time in Los Angeles had likely come to an end. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Patrick Patterson had agreed to a training camp deal with the Portland Trailblazers.

Patterson spent the last two season with the Clippers, and while he did not get much playing time, he was often effective when called upon. In 97 games with the Clippers, Patterson averaged 5.0 PPG on 37% from deep in 15.3 minutes per contest.

In a postgame interview last season, head coach Ty Lue told the media that the team calls Patrick Patterson "Just Add Water" because he simply needs to be called upon in order to be effective. While this was the case more often than not, the Clippers were seemingly advancing in a direction this summer that prioritized youth and versatility to compliment the team's veterans.

By re-signing Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and Serge Ibaka, the Clippers certainly placed an emphasis on continuity this off-season; however, the trade for Eric Bledsoe and the signings of both Justise Winslow and Harry Giles indicate the team is also intent on getting younger and more dynamic. Patterson unfortunately no longer fit those plans.

Patterson will have an opportunity to make the Trailblazers' roster out of training camp, a team that is attempting to appease their superstar Damian Lillard's pursuit of title contention.

