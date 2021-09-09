September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Patrick Patterson Leaves Clippers, Joins Trailblazers

Patrick Patterson Leaves Clippers, Joins Trailblazers

After two seasons with the LA Clippers, Patrick Patterson is signing with the Portland Trailblazers
Author:
Publish date:

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

After two seasons with the LA Clippers, Patrick Patterson is signing with the Portland Trailblazers

When the LA Clippers signed Harry Giles to presumably fill out the team's final roster spot, it indicated that Patrick Patterson's time in Los Angeles had likely come to an end. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Patrick Patterson had agreed to a training camp deal with the Portland Trailblazers.

Patterson spent the last two season with the Clippers, and while he did not get much playing time, he was often effective when called upon. In 97 games with the Clippers, Patterson averaged 5.0 PPG on 37% from deep in 15.3 minutes per contest.

In a postgame interview last season, head coach Ty Lue told the media that the team calls Patrick Patterson "Just Add Water" because he simply needs to be called upon in order to be effective. While this was the case more often than not, the Clippers were seemingly advancing in a direction this summer that prioritized youth and versatility to compliment the team's veterans.

By re-signing Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and Serge Ibaka, the Clippers certainly placed an emphasis on continuity this off-season; however, the trade for Eric Bledsoe and the signings of both Justise Winslow and Harry Giles indicate the team is also intent on getting younger and more dynamic. Patterson unfortunately no longer fit those plans.

Patterson will have an opportunity to make the Trailblazers' roster out of training camp, a team that is attempting to appease their superstar Damian Lillard's pursuit of title contention.

Related Articles

Blake Griffin Reveals Honest Thoughts About Detroit

Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

Kyle Lowry says Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan are 'Eerily Similar'

https---dailyknicks.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1185086319
News

Patrick Patterson Leaves Clippers, Joins Trailblazers

https---sircharlesincharge.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-1205822987
News

Harry Giles Reacts to Joining the Clippers

clippers-1
News

Clippers Reveal Groundbreaking Date For New Inglewood Arena

90
News

Analysts Believe Paul George Could be in MVP Contention

USATSI_15416104
News

LA Clippers Sign Harry Giles III to Non-guaranteed Deal

USATSI_15517571_168384702_lowres
News

Does Doc Rivers Deserve More Criticism After Ben Simmons Remarks?

fullsizeoutput_9211
News

JJ Redick Praises Kawhi Leonard's Physique and Calls Him a 'Robot'

USATSI_15462440
News

Tyrese Haliburton Says Kawhi Leonard Gave Him His "Welcome to the NBA" Moment