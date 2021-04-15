NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Paul George and Marcus Morris Playing Against Sixers

Paul George and Marcus Morris Playing Against Sixers

The Clippers will have more firepower against the Sixers
Author:
Publish date:
The Clippers will have more firepower against the Sixers

Paul George and Marcus Morris are not listed on the injury report, and it looks like they will be playing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both George and Morris missed the last game against the Detroit Pistons due to rest. Somehow, the Clippers miraculously pulled off a victory against the Pistons while they were missing all five starters. The Clippers are playing the best basketball in the NBA right now, riding a seven-game winning streak. George is playing tremendously well in the last four games, averaging: 34 PPG, 5 RPG, and 6 APG. However, the Sixers are playing great basketball in their own right, in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

The Clippers defeated the Sixers by ten points in their first meeting together on March 27, but this time around, Joel Embiid will be available. The Sixers have both Tobias Harris and Dwight Howard listed as questionable, and George Hill is out. 

Kawhi Leonard's return to Philadelphia will always have an extra layer of rivalry because of what happened in the playoffs, but now the matchup has even more drama with Doc Rivers coaching the Sixers. It would be safe to assume that the Sixers are looking to avenge their loss from last month, and will come out with some fire on Friday.

The Clippers face the Sixers at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN

Related Stories

Tyronn Lue Provides Update on DeMarcus Cousins' Contract Situation

Paul George Reveals Advice He Received From Dwyane Wade

Kawhi Leonard Day-to-Day with Foot Injury

USATSI_11917151
News

A Look Back at LaMarcus Aldridge's Best Game Against the LA Clippers

USATSI_15752048_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Questionable to Play vs. Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_15808411_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George and Marcus Morris Playing Against Sixers

Apr 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) is congratulated by teammates after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Comeback Win over the Detroit Pistons

USATSI_15897977
News

Tyronn Lue Gives Update On DeMarcus Cousins' 10-Day Contract

USATSI_15857336_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Is OUT Against Detroit Pistons

Apr 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) reach for the ball in he second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Star Paul George (Rest) OUT vs. Detroit Pistons

USATSI_15883477
News

LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info