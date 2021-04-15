Paul George and Marcus Morris Playing Against Sixers

Paul George and Marcus Morris are not listed on the injury report, and it looks like they will be playing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both George and Morris missed the last game against the Detroit Pistons due to rest. Somehow, the Clippers miraculously pulled off a victory against the Pistons while they were missing all five starters. The Clippers are playing the best basketball in the NBA right now, riding a seven-game winning streak. George is playing tremendously well in the last four games, averaging: 34 PPG, 5 RPG, and 6 APG. However, the Sixers are playing great basketball in their own right, in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

The Clippers defeated the Sixers by ten points in their first meeting together on March 27, but this time around, Joel Embiid will be available. The Sixers have both Tobias Harris and Dwight Howard listed as questionable, and George Hill is out.

Kawhi Leonard's return to Philadelphia will always have an extra layer of rivalry because of what happened in the playoffs, but now the matchup has even more drama with Doc Rivers coaching the Sixers. It would be safe to assume that the Sixers are looking to avenge their loss from last month, and will come out with some fire on Friday.

The Clippers face the Sixers at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN

