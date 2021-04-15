Tyronn Lue Gives Update On DeMarcus Cousins' 10-Day Contract

Though he doesn’t necessarily speak for the LA Clippers’ front office, it appears that Head Coach Tyronn Lue believes DeMarcus Cousins will be offered another 10-Day contract.

After the Clippers’ surprisingly thrilling win over the Detroit Pistons, in which Cousins scored eight points, the Athletic’s Law Murray asked Lue if he is “looking forward to [Cousins] continuing on with this roster,” and Lue replied with what sounded like confirmation.

“Yeah we’re looking forward for him to continue on,” Lue said. “He was big for us. The toughest thing is when he’s in the game, it’s hard to run plays because he really hasn’t caught up yet as far as the plays, because we haven’t had a lot of practice time. That kind of stumped us a little bit. But his play, just knowing the game, his IQ, being able to shoot it, to post up, to bring a physicality to the team. We’ve just got to get him up to speed on the playbook so we can call more sets when he’s in the game.”

Lue’s comments potentially contradict insider Shams Charania’s recent report that the Clippers intend to sign free agent point guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-Day contract in the coming days once he clears health and safety protocols. The Clippers do not have an available roster spot, so unless they do something outlandish like cutting one of their young players or rotation pieces, Cousins would be the odd man out.

Cousins saw fifteen minutes of action on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons, but LA was down all five starters due to a combination of injuries and rest, so it was almost a necessity that he play. Beyond that, Lue has only played Cousins a grand total of 14 minutes, calling his number in just two of LA’s five games since he was offered the 10-Day. Lue elected to go with Patrick Patterson as the backup center in the other games.

It is unclear how in sync Lue and the front office are. Perhaps Charania’s reporting was inaccurate (though it rarely is). Cousins’ contract ends on Thursday, so some clarity will soon be given.

